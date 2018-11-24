STIRLING HOMES COLLAPSE: $1.4m owed to 107 businesses

Campbells Truck and Bobcat owner Craig Campbell said it was his efforts to help keep Stirling Homes afloat which ultimately left him out of pocket.

Campbells Truck and Bobcat owner Craig Campbell said it was his efforts to help keep Stirling Homes afloat which ultimately left him out of pocket. Troy Jegers

THE collapse of Stirling Homes Qld has left a significant financial hole in the region with the business allegedly owing more than 100 companies when it went bust.

Information obtained from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has revealed that as of October 23, the Gympie building company was allegedly in debt to 107 companies.

The creditor claims include more than $110,000 owed to Nick's Ready Mix, $96,000 to Melco Mitre 10 Home and Trade, and $74,000 to the Property Shop.

Stirling Homes also allegedly owed more than $617,000 to the National Australia Bank and almost $400,000 to the Australian Tax Office.

Another $33,000 was allegedly owed to Gympie Regional Council.

For Campbells Truck and Bobcat owner Craig Campbell, who said his business was out $56,000 to Stirling, the debt has put a huge strain on his work.

Craig Campbell has had to take a loan out to cover costs while he seeks repayment. Troy Jegers

"A lot of that bill is dump fees, so that's got to come out of my business no matter what," he said.

"Obviously the council want their money... it's another cost that I cannot get over.

"We had to take a loan out to pay (them).

"So now I've got that loan that I have to sort out."

Mr Campbell said the debt had been ongoing for more than 18 months, and it was his desire to help a mate which caused it to balloon - even against the judgment of the people in the Campbell's office.

Stirling Homes Qld director Peter Bazzan. Craig Warhurst

"(Stirling director Peter Bazzan) has been a friend of mine for a long time," he said.

"You don't want to see businesses go down.

"We tried to help them in the longevity, but we have to get paid."

He had been forced to tighten his belt as a result, even going two months without any personal income of his own so he could pay his own debts, bills and staff.

"If there's not enough money to pay Craig Campbell then Craig Campbell goes without," he said.

"It takes all your savings away."

A homes which has been left unfinished by after the collapse of Stirling Homes Qld Scott Kovacevic

While the big debts grab the headlines there is no shortage of smaller debts owed either, with 73 businesses allegedly owed up to $10,000.

Among these ranks are alleged debts of more than $8600 to Gympie Landscape Supplies, $8500 to the Cooloola Tile Company and $4200 to the Jones Hill Store.

Stirling Homes Qld went into liquidation on October 11, and Mr Bazzan's licences were cancelled on Monday.

Calls to Mr Bazzan for comment were not returned.