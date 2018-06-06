Stitches won't stop young sports star

Ashdon Randall shows off the scars off battle after another game of league.

Ashdon Randall shows off the scars off battle after another game of league. Adam Hourigan

ASHDON Randall walked out of school yesterday showing the scars of engagement of another game of footy.

With stitches in his ear, courtesy of a Kingscliff opponent's shoes and a footy under his arm, Randall is typically nonchalant about his latest football adventure, his fourth in four days.

Randall has been named the Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month for his exploits in both rugby league and rugby union, where he seemingly adds another team each time he plays.

He played Friday night with the Grafton Redmen, Saturday the Grafton Ghosts, Sunday with the North Coast Taipans rep side and yesterday with his South High side.

Last week, he received a phone call that he'd been selected for NSW Country in rugby union, and three weeks ago was New England's player of the Country Championship.

He's also on his way to New Zealand with New England union and will then attend the AIS to train and play games as part of the NSW Country team.

Finally, after his recent performance, he was offered a scholarship at Ipswich Grammar to continue his sport and education.

Not bad for a month's work, and that's just with a ball in his hand.

"He's just real determined," father Matthew Randall-Dwyer said.

"He always says he's going to give everything 100 per cent and give it a go, and he's always played up a year for his footy.

"We have a set of goalposts at home and I can hear him out there when I'm cooking dinner - I don't think I see him without a footy in his hands in the daylight."

As if that wasn't enough, Randall also excels at athletics, attending state athletics for discus and shotput for the last two years, is a champion swimmer and plays cricket in the summer.

"He's just an athlete, and he really wants to do it," Mr Randall-Dwyer said.

"He wants to do it as a profession - to play for the Penrith Panthers. At the moment anyway."

And with his son sporting several stitches from today's game, Mr Randall-Dwyer said he was keen to give Ashdon a rest this afternoon.

Not Ashdon. He was already on his way to training, ball still in hand.