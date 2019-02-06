Stitching a new passion for sewing in South Grafton

Sally Butt and Christine Mitchell, owners of Sal's Sewing in South Grafton.

SALLY Butt is hoping to ignite a love of sewing and quilting among the Clarence Valley community.

"Sewing is making a comeback,” she said.

"I think people just want to say that they've been able to make something, either for themselves or for someone.

"Even in our dressmaking class, where we teach alterations, people are thrilled to be able to make those changes to their own clothes.”

For the past five years, Ms Butt has been running classes for all ages and level of experience at her Skinner St studio.

"We have classes for kids, classes for dressmaking, quilting. We cater for everyone, from beginners to all ages,” she said.

"For the adult classes, our youngest is in their late 20s while the eldest is 94. She likes to make quilts.

"Our classes aren't rigid. Everyone's working on their own projects and we're just there to lend a hand.”

Ms Butt said it wasn't just adults getting into sewing.

"We run two children's classes on Monday and Thursday and it's been really good,” she said.

"We mainly get kids between eight and 12 years old and they love it.

"At one stage we also had a couple of boys in the class and they enjoyed it too.”

Ms Butt said it was easy to understand the growing popularity of sewing and quilting.

"It's just so relaxing,” she said.

"For me personally, it's very therapeutic, my calm space.

"You forget everything else because you're concentrating on something you love.”

For more information or to book a place, please email sallybutt@bigpond.com or phone Ms Butt on 0427526 918.