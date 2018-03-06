Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Water flooding a wetland at Stockyard Creek.
Water flooding a wetland at Stockyard Creek. Terry Lindenmayer
Weather

Stockyard creek cops the rain

Jenna Thompson
by
6th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

WHILE the majority of the Clarence Valley are enjoying the steady rain, Stockyard Creek resident Terry Lindenmayer said they might have received a little more than needed.

 

 

The aftermath of the rain, taken Tuesday morning along Stockyard Creek Road.
The aftermath of the rain, taken Tuesday morning along Stockyard Creek Road. Terry Lindenmayer

"We've recorded a total of 125mm of rain and 11.5mm has fallen since 9am," he said.

"We haven't had rain like this for yonks!"

 

White Swamp Creek on Tuesday after excessive rain.
White Swamp Creek on Tuesday after excessive rain. Terry Lindenmayer

Mr Linenmayer said flash flooding had occurred in the area, but was localised along Stockyard Creek Road with a bit of a "gully racker" occurring in White Swamp Creek.

"The road out the front will need a bit of work," he said.

clarence flooding rain stockyard creek
Grafton Daily Examiner
Ed Sheeran spotted on Coffs Coast

Ed Sheeran spotted on Coffs Coast

Celebrity The Shape of You singer was spotted at Coffs Harbour Regional Airport this afternoon.

SOLD! Clarence Valley house prices on the way up

SOLD! Clarence Valley house prices on the way up

News Valley house prices and rental returns strong in December quarter.

Fraser: 'Start the bypass this year'

Fraser: 'Start the bypass this year'

News Fraser calls on the Deputy PM for funding

Happy Paws: latest charges revealed

Happy Paws: latest charges revealed

Crime Animal shelter operator case on latest charges of animal cruelty

Local Partners