Stockyard creek cops the rain

WHILE the majority of the Clarence Valley are enjoying the steady rain, Stockyard Creek resident Terry Lindenmayer said they might have received a little more than needed.

The aftermath of the rain, taken Tuesday morning along Stockyard Creek Road. Terry Lindenmayer

"We've recorded a total of 125mm of rain and 11.5mm has fallen since 9am," he said.

"We haven't had rain like this for yonks!"

White Swamp Creek on Tuesday after excessive rain. Terry Lindenmayer

Mr Linenmayer said flash flooding had occurred in the area, but was localised along Stockyard Creek Road with a bit of a "gully racker" occurring in White Swamp Creek.

"The road out the front will need a bit of work," he said.