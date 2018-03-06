Stockyard creek cops the rain
WHILE the majority of the Clarence Valley are enjoying the steady rain, Stockyard Creek resident Terry Lindenmayer said they might have received a little more than needed.
"We've recorded a total of 125mm of rain and 11.5mm has fallen since 9am," he said.
"We haven't had rain like this for yonks!"
Mr Linenmayer said flash flooding had occurred in the area, but was localised along Stockyard Creek Road with a bit of a "gully racker" occurring in White Swamp Creek.
"The road out the front will need a bit of work," he said.