Stoic Kerr digs deep to deliver premiership to Brothers

HERO OF THE FINAL: Brothers' Billy Kerr is chaired off the field after the side clinched the Premier League trophy. INSET: Kerr walks off after batting a full day.

CRICKET: Brothers have broken the Harwood stranglehold on the Clarence River Cricket Association Premier League with a thrilling 116-run grand final victory at Ellem Oval.

With the horizon a mass of swirling dark clouds and the threat of a potential wash-out looming, Brothers strived as hard as they could until fittingly Jake Kroehnert took the final catch to end the innings and deliver his side their first Premier League glory since 2009/10.

Brothers batsman Billy Kerr during day 1 of the CRCA Premier League cricket grad final between Harwood and Brothers at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 25th March, 2017. Debrah Novak

The victory was anchored by a stoic innings from wicket-keeper Billy Kerr, who batted his way through the entirety of Saturday to notch a determined century.

It was an innings filled with luck for Kerr, who was dropped several times by the Harwood fielders, including three times throughout the nervous 90s.

"It was about time I did something with the bat; it has been a lean enough season,” Kerr said. "I definitely had a lot of luck in the innings, probably more in the one innings than I have had all season.

"I don't know what happened in the 90s, I didn't even know I was there. I knew I was close, but I was just focussed on taking all the runs we could get late in the innings. It was not about personal milestones.”

Ben McMahon tried his heart out with the ball and found luck on day two as he snared four wickets to run take Brothers from 2-244 to all-out for 293.

It was dominant start from the Harwood top order with captain Nathan Ensbey (36) putting on a 69-run second-wicket stand with Doug Harris (37) to set the side up well.

But it was a mix of youth and experience that delivered the win for Brothers as wily veteran Troy McLaren (3 for 51 off 27 overs) worked in tandem with Mitch Kroehnert (2 for 34 off 20 overs) to run through the Harwood line-up.

For Kroehnert, who sat on the sidelines as 12th man to watch Brothers win their last title seven years ago, it was a moment of relief and exhilaration.

"This has been four years in the making so this is great,” he said. "I don't think I have had a better feeling than this in cricket.”