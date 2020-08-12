Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A high-end restaurant with one of the best views in Brisbane will not re-open after an extended COVID shutdown.
A high-end restaurant with one of the best views in Brisbane will not re-open after an extended COVID shutdown.
Business

Stokehouse falls victim to coronavirus

by Caitlin Smith
12th Aug 2020 6:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Brisbane's well-known Stokehouse restaurant will be permanently shuttered after a prolonged shutdown because of the coronavirus, its owner has confirmed.

The lease on the current restaurant at South Bank will be taken over by the operators of Italian favourite Otto, in Brisbane's CBD.

The operators confirmed the closure on social media this afternoon, saying they had made the "incredibly difficult decision to sell".

With managers and senior team members based in Melbourne, the ongoing border closure with Victoria has caused problems for the restaurant.

Stokehouse Q executive chef Ollie Hansford at the South Bank restaurant.
Stokehouse Q executive chef Ollie Hansford at the South Bank restaurant.

"Stokehouse Q will now not reopen - however we know that you are in great hands with OTTO," an Instagram post said.

"To our much loved Stokehouse Q customers - thank you for your unwavering support and for filling our venue with so much happiness, energy and just the right amount of wrong over the past 10 years.

"We have loved every minute of our time in Brisbane and we have had the privilege of working with many awesome team members. With our management team and other important senior team members based in Melbourne, and given the extended Queensland border closure to Victoria due to COVID-19, possibly until next year, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to sell."

Stokehouse enjoyed a prime spot on the Brisbane river at South Bank.
Stokehouse enjoyed a prime spot on the Brisbane river at South Bank.

It's not the only high-profile Brisbane restaurant to fall victim to coronavirus.

In March, Arc Dining, which was voted the number one restaurant in Queensland, was a high-profile victim of COVID-19. It closed only a year after opening.

Popular South Brisbane restaurant Corella closed at the same time.

"It's just not worth being open when you only have five to 10 people in everyday," owner Paul McGivern told The Courier-Mail

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Stokehouse falls victim to coronavirus

coronavirus stokehouse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OH BABY: Patience the key for turning newborns to art

        Premium Content OH BABY: Patience the key for turning newborns to art

        Parenting It’s not all big smiles and cuddly cuties, but local photographer said there’s one big secret to great baby photos.

        SWOOPING SEASON: Clarence magpie hot spots

        Premium Content SWOOPING SEASON: Clarence magpie hot spots

        Pets & Animals Check out our interactive map to find out which magpie hotspots to avoid across the...

        Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        Premium Content Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        News A LISMORE doctor has slammed the Queensland Government, claiming they are risking...

        How one artist has thrived during lockdown

        Premium Content How one artist has thrived during lockdown

        News Bianca Moroney knew she had to keep herself busy during Australia’s unprecedented...