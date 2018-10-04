Stolen car involved in roadworks hit and run

A stolen car caused damage to other vehicles at roadworks in an incident described as a “hit-and-run” by police. Picture: File image

POLICE are searching for a man and woman following a hit and run and attempted hijacking south of Brisbane last night.

At about 8pm Wednesday, a vehicle that was reported stolen from Edens Landing on September 28 was seen weaving around traffic stopped at roadworks on the Logan Mwy when it crashed into a truck.

The stolen four-wheel drive then reversed into a car before scraping down the side of another vehicle and reversing into a van before finally coming to a stop.

Police say the male driver left the stolen vehicle and attempted to hijack a nearby car before fleeing into bushland with a woman - who was the passenger in the stolen four-wheel drive.

The man is believed to be in his late 20s, Caucasian in appearance with short brown hair.

The woman is believed to be aged in her early 30s, also Caucasian with long brown hair.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.