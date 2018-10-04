Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A stolen car caused damage to other vehicles at roadworks in an incident described as a “hit-and-run” by police. Picture: File image
A stolen car caused damage to other vehicles at roadworks in an incident described as a “hit-and-run” by police. Picture: File image
Crime

Stolen car involved in roadworks hit and run

by Sophie Chirgwin
4th Oct 2018 7:24 AM

POLICE are searching for a man and woman following a hit and run and attempted hijacking south of Brisbane last night.

At about 8pm Wednesday, a vehicle that was reported stolen from Edens Landing on September 28 was seen weaving around traffic stopped at roadworks on the Logan Mwy when it crashed into a truck.

The stolen four-wheel drive then reversed into a car before scraping down the side of another vehicle and reversing into a van before finally coming to a stop.

Police say the male driver left the stolen vehicle and attempted to hijack a nearby car before fleeing into bushland with a woman - who was the passenger in the stolen four-wheel drive.

The man is believed to be in his late 20s, Caucasian in appearance with short brown hair.

The woman is believed to be aged in her early 30s, also Caucasian with long brown hair.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

editors picks hit and run logan mwy roadworks stolen car

Top Stories

    Tragic end after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Tragic end after collision with truck on Pacific Hwy

    Breaking Investigations are now underway into a fatal pedestrian crash on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton near Bom Bom.

    WEATHER: Are the rains coming this weekend?

    WEATHER: Are the rains coming this weekend?

    Weather Trough moving towards coast

    Community champ leaves the world better than he found it

    premium_icon Community champ leaves the world better than he found it

    News The Lower Clarence has a lot to thank Jim Agnew for.

    Gladys woos tradie vote with fee cut

    premium_icon Gladys woos tradie vote with fee cut

    Politics Berejiklian government makes a major play for the blue collar vote.

    Local Partners