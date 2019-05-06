Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Subaru Impreza used to impersonate police on the Gold Coast
The Subaru Impreza used to impersonate police on the Gold Coast
Crime

Stolen car used to impersonate cops

by Gerard Cockburn
6th May 2019 6:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast police are investigating the apparent use of a car to impersonate police, among other offences.

The dark grey Subaru Impreza was stolen from a property on Eden View Drive, Reedy Creek, on April 8.

About 3pm on April 16 a driver using the car allegedly impersonated a police officer on the Pacific Motorway near Carrara.

The driver reportedly was wearing a Queensland police baseball cap and instructed motorists to pull over on the highway. It is not believed any drivers complied.

The car has been linked to several other offences, including the theft of two sets of Queensland number plates from a Worongary and a Yatala address.

The car has also been involved in at least six dangerous driving offences throughout the Gold Coast.

The car was last seen travelling in the Mudgeeraba area, about 3pm on Sunday, with stolen number plates 959 WTW.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

police stolen car

Top Stories

    Rebels are on the board for 2019 after win over Axemen

    premium_icon Rebels are on the board for 2019 after win over Axemen

    Rugby League SOUTH Grafton Rebels have earned their first competition points for the season with a convincing win over Orara Valley Axemen

    • 6th May 2019 6:00 PM
    North Coast art sale aids NZ shooting victims

    premium_icon North Coast art sale aids NZ shooting victims

    News Artworks from 50 local artists raises $5700

    Popular ute recalled due to side step issue

    Popular ute recalled due to side step issue

    News More than 13,000 utes have been recalled.

    GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts appeal points penalty

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts appeal points penalty

    Rugby League Club docked points for unregistered player breach