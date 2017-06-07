Stolen credit card leads to fraud and drug charges

THE search for a stolen credit card has lead to a search warrant being executed on a property in South Grafton which allegedly uncovered drugs and a prohibited weapon yesterday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon a 28-year-old man lost his wallet in South Grafton, containing his identification and Paywave credit cards.

A number of transactions had been made on those cards before the loss was reported to police.

Investigations established that between 4.50pm and 6.50pm on Monday, 13 alleged transactions were made using the cards at businesses in Grafton. At 4.50pm, yesterday, police from the command's Target Action Group assisted by Detectives and General Duties officers executed a search warrant at a house in Bent Street, South Grafton.

During the search police allegedly located the victim's wallet and identification, property relating to the fraud offences, drugs (cannabis and crystal methylamphetamine), and a prohibited weapon. Police also seized a Harley Davidson motor bike. The occupant, a 39-year-old man, also resisted police during the execution of the warrant.

The man was arrested and has now been charged with larceny, 13 counts of obtain benefit by deception, resist police, two counts of possess prohibited drug, and possess prohibited weapon. He was bail refused by police to appear at Grafton Local Court today.

Investigations are still ongoing.