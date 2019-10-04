Menu
Police are asking the community to call 000 if any of these vehicles are spotted.
Crime

STOLEN: Do you recognise these vehicles?

4th Oct 2019 8:47 AM

Coffs/Clarence Police are asking for help from the community to locate a number of recently stolen vehicles:

 

  • ECC59Q - 2018 black Ford Ranger ute with 2 full sized checker plate tool boxes on the back - stolen from
         the Coffs Harbour area Thursday night
  • CH68WN - 1999 green Nissan Pulsar sedan - stolen from the Coffs Harbour Jetty area Wednesday night
  • TZU969 - 1995 green Ford Falcon station wagon - stolen from the Grafton area late Thursday night
  • COR33D - 2011 silver Holden Commodore station wagon - stolen from the Yamba area Wednesday night.

If you see the vehicles being driven, or someone with the vehicle, please dial 000 and don't approach them.

If you have any information that may assist please contact Coffs Harbour Police on (02) 66910799, Grafton Police on (02) 66420222, or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

Grafton Daily Examiner

