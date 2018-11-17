Stolen glassware uncovered, actual thief still a mystery

WHEN a woman's treasured crystal glassware was stolen it was inexplicably found in a man's garage more than 20km away.

The person behind its disappearance remains unknown despite the case going before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Mark Daniel Tathem, 33, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property at Rosewood between October 1-14.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said a woman reported to police that a large quantity of crystal glassware had been stolen from her Rosewood home in October.

Some days later when police searched a house at Flinders View, the missing crystal glassware was found in Tathem's garage.

He had been living there with his girlfriend.

On October 31 police interviewed Tathem inside a Brisbane jail, with Tathem saying he had got into his girlfriend's car one day and found the glassware inside.

He took it out and put it on the floor of the garage where police came across it.

The court heard Tathem had been sentenced by a court to a jail term on October 17 for offences of drug possession, stealing, and receiving suspected stolen goods including jewellery.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Tathem had 34 prior offences of dishonesty on his criminal history.

When sentenced in October, Tathem had received a 12-month jail term with parole eligibility from December 17.

She sentenced Tathem to 11 months' jail to be served alongside that existing sentence.

Tathem will be eligible to apply for parole from the same date.