Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A missing horse has been found beside a major attraction after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.
A missing horse has been found beside a major attraction after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.
Offbeat

Stolen horse found in unlikely location

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
28th Nov 2019 3:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MISSING horse has been found in the middle of Surfers Paradise after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.

Just before noon today police received reports that Sunny, a palomino gelding, had been led away by a man from the Pony Club at Queen Street in Southport.

A police officer stands guard over Sunny in Surfers Paradise this afternoon. Picture: Channel 7.
A police officer stands guard over Sunny in Surfers Paradise this afternoon. Picture: Channel 7.

Less than an hour later a man was seen leading a horse along the road at Surfers Paradise and the strange sight was soon reported to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and have since detained the missing horse near the Giant Slingshot.

A man has also been taken into custody over the incident.

crime horse police statue theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        News It officially kicks off on Friday – but some major Aussie retailers have already started their cheeky sales, so here’s how to bag a bargain.

        Police targeting poor driver behaviour on our roads

        premium_icon Police targeting poor driver behaviour on our roads

        News Police across regional NSW will be focusing on reducing rural road trauma this...

        'Take it like a dildo’: Former inmate testifies in trial

        premium_icon 'Take it like a dildo’: Former inmate testifies in trial

        News Trial continues of man accused of alleged bashing murder of cellmate

        Beware the ‘trench-coat wearing weirdos’

        premium_icon Beware the ‘trench-coat wearing weirdos’

        Council News Unfashionable conspiracy theorists lead council to reject guidelines