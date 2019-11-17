Menu
Stolen Lexus clocked at twice the speed limit in Rocky

17th Nov 2019 12:52 PM | Updated: 1:40 PM
11.50am: POLICE clocked a stolen black Lexus at almost 120km/h in a 60km/h zone after it evaded officers at Stockland Rockhampton today.

The high speed incident happened about 11am as the Lexus sped across the Neville Hewitt Bridge into south Rockhampton.

A few minutes earlier it had been spotted by officers entering the Stockland Rockhampton carpark near Kmart.

It failed to stop for police and exited onto Musgrave Street and headed towards Moores Creek Road before it was recorded at 118km/h on the new bridge. It was last seen on Fitzroy Street.

A young male wearing a black hat and shirt was driving the car with a female passenger.

More to follow.

