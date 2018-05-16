STOLEN: Police hunt thief of TV show company vehicle

GONE: Thousands of dollars in film gear was in a Fishing Show vehicle stolen from a Sunshine Coast driveway on Monday.

THOUSANDS of dollars in filming gear was inside a national TV show's company vehicle when it was stolen from a Tewantin driveway on Monday.

The vehicle for the Australian Fishing Network's The Fishing Show was stolen around 9pm from a home in Tedford St and was later spotted with the suspect at a service station.

Noosa police Sergeant Steve Fitzpatrick said the 2010 Nissan Patrol was stolen from the driveway of the home as the occupant was hanging out washing about 9pm.

Sgt Fitzpatrick said the victim noticed headlights shining into his yard and walked out the front.

The vehicle was being driven away.

The victim ran inside to check it wasn't his wife driving the vehicle, before calling police.

The man told officers the car was locked and secured however the central locking system was faulty.

Sgt Fitzpatrick said it was possible not all of the doors were locked.

Inside was not only the man's wallet and ID, but more than $10,000 in filming equipment including video cameras, cameras, camera cases, microphone sets and headphones.

Sgt Fitzpatrick said CCTV footage at the 7Eleven service station on Eumundi-Noosa Rd, Noosaville, spotted the suspect and the car about 1am Tuesday.

Police alleged the suspect used the victim's card to buy cigarettes. The suspect was wearing sunglasses, a dark hoodie, a hat and possibly gloves, Sgt Fitzpatrick said.

Police believe this man will be able to help them with their enquiries.

He said police were investigating and were conducting patrols in areas commonly used for dumping stolen vehicles.

The vehicle has distinctive advertising and business slogans attached including The Fishing Show.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

The Fishing Show airs on Sunday afternoons on 7mate.