Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Buderim IGA. Kumaras Photo Lou O'Brien / Sunshine Coast Newspapers
North Buderim IGA. Kumaras Photo Lou O'Brien / Sunshine Coast Newspapers Lou O'Brien
Crime

Stolen potatoes thrown at cars

Liana Turner
by
18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STOLEN sweet potatoes have been used in an attack on vehicles on the Far North Coast.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Gary Cowan said two cars were damaged on Casuarina Way at Kingscliff at the weekend.

Insp Cowan said those involved had apparently stopped at a farm stall to nab the sweet potatoes before throwing them at nearby parked cars.

"Two (damaged cars) were reported to us," Insp Cowan said.

He said one car was dinted while another had a smashed window.

"We don't know what their motive was or who they are," he said.

"But someone may have seen something."

Insp Cowan urged anyone with information about the damage to contact police.

northern rivers crime sweet potato tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    premium_icon Clarence Valley outperforms NSW in tourism growth

    Travel Tourism has become one of the Valley's biggest employers with 6.8 per cent of people employed in the Valley working in tourism and hospitality

    Making our houses into a home

    premium_icon Making our houses into a home

    Home & Decorating Renovation spending is on the rise

    Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    premium_icon Fear and doubt not a help as Royal Commission announced

    Politics Aged care provider confident in Valley's level of care

    Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    premium_icon Rotten apples in aged care but MP praises Page facilities

    Politics Hogan claims govt looking into aged care sector since last year

    Local Partners