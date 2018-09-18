Stolen potatoes thrown at cars

STOLEN sweet potatoes have been used in an attack on vehicles on the Far North Coast.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Gary Cowan said two cars were damaged on Casuarina Way at Kingscliff at the weekend.

Insp Cowan said those involved had apparently stopped at a farm stall to nab the sweet potatoes before throwing them at nearby parked cars.

"Two (damaged cars) were reported to us," Insp Cowan said.

He said one car was dinted while another had a smashed window.

"We don't know what their motive was or who they are," he said.

"But someone may have seen something."

Insp Cowan urged anyone with information about the damage to contact police.