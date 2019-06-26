Menu
Police have fished three teens out of a Coast waterway and charged them over the theft of a white ute.
Stolen ute teens dive into water after crash

Stuart Cumming
26th Jun 2019 7:05 PM
Officers said the trio jumped into the water in front of the Waterfront Hotel at Diddillibah after the Holden Rodeo they were in side-swiped a van during a failed overtaking manoeuvre on David Low Way at 2.46pm Wednesday.

Maroochydore police duty officer Sergeant Brad Cuthbert said the ute was reported stolen from a Beerburrum St address in Aroona about 8.30am Wednesday.

He said a member of the public reported three people acting suspiciously near the ute in Osprey St, Bli Bli, about 2.35pm.

He said police were on their way from Maroochydore to investigate when they noticed the vehicle heading towards Maroochydore as they passed Erbacher's Fruit and Vegetable shop.

Sgt Cuthbert said officers turned around to see if it was the stolen ute when it suddenly swerved onto the wrong side of the road and then crashed into the van in wet conditions.

He said the vehicles slid off the road and the teens jumped out and into the water but soon swam back in to where police were waiting.

They have so far been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He urged anyone with dashcam footage to call Maroochydore police on 5475 2444.

