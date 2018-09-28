Stolen war medals returned to rightful owner

Gary Wilson shows off his original war medals that he has back after they were stolen

WHEN Gary Wilson's medals were handed back to him after they were stolen in November last year, he was elated.

They are a symbol of the hard work and dedication he had to serving his country in Iraq. He thought they were lost forever, but when an act of kindness brought the stolen medals home, Mr Wilson was relieved and grateful.

"It takes a lot to earn those medals, and you can get replicas to replace them...but none of them were the ones that were pinned on your chest," he said.

"They are worthless to anyone else, they don't mean anything to anyone but the person who has their name on them.

"There was a big portion of my life devoted to those medals and to lose them was devastating, not only for me but my entire family."

Mr Wilson's Active Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal for his 2006/07 stint and his Australian Defence Medal were stolen but not his fourth medal, for his second tour of Iraq in 2015.

"The feeling I had when I went to Iraq was pride, mixed with fear, mixed with excitement," he said.

"I feel like when I was there, I had a defined purpose, I was doing something for something bigger, if it was hard, if it was scary, if it was boring, it doesn't matter what it was, I felt like I was there for a purpose and I was proud of that.

"That is why losing those medals was so devastating. It wasn't just me who earned those, my family earned those.

"The worry that they must feel, when you're over there you know what you're doing, but your family don't. So when they see you wear those, I guess they feel part of that, and they should."

Mr Wilson said it was difficult for him on Anzac Day, knowing that someone else had his medals without his permission.

"Having someone else have them, it was upsetting to say the very least, it's like they've stolen my pride," he said.

"It's not theirs, they didn't do anything, their name is not on (the medals)."

Mr Wilson said now he's glad he'll be able to pass the medals on to his daughter.

"My mother was emotional when they came back," he said.

"And it wasn't for me, my daughter will hopefully have them one day and be proud that her dad did something worthy.

"It's an enduring legacy and story for my family."