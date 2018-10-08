Stop Adani campaigners out in force in Mackay

NHPeter McCallum, Emma Barret, Paula Creen, and Maggie Mckeown protesting on the corner of Sydney and Shakespeare St.

ADANI'S continued push to build their Carmichael coal mine has prompted Mackay Conservation Group nationwide to ramp up their campaign to stop the controversial mine.

The group has joined 60 groups from around Australia in hitting the streets to door knock their Stop Adani message over the weekend.

Mackay Conservation Group community organiser Maggie Mckeown said the group would be using signs that promoted the protection of groundwater.

"Over 58 per cent of Queensland is drought declared and that's only going to worsen through intensifying climate change so we want to defend our water and not give any water to Adani," Ms Mckeown said.

The group held their signs on the corner of Sydney and Shakespeare St before commencing their door knock.

Fighting against the construction the Adani coal mine has been an important part of the group's operations and Ms Mckeown has said it is time for politicians to rule out their support for Adani.

"This happens by having one-on-one conversations with members of our community who really care about this issue and we're not going to stop until the mine is stopped," she said.

The protest started in east Mackay and will eventually stretch across the other suburbs.

"We want to talk to everyone, we will be crossing the rest of Mackay over the next coming months about this issue," Ms Mckeown said.

For more information about the campaign, visit the Stop Adani Mackay Facebook page.