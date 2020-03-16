Menu
You can report incidents of waste dumping to Clarence Valley Council.
Council News

Stop dumping in its tracks

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
If rubbish such as household furniture, tyres and building materials dumped on kerbsides or in the bush in your area makes you see red, you can help stop it.

According to North East Waste and Clarence Valley Council, illegal dumping is a bad look, is very costly to clean up and can be a serious hazard to both the environment and human health.

Help stop illegal dumping by using www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au a statewide initiative that enables the public to report illegal dumping incidents. Using your phone or computer, you can report illegal dumping in just a few minutes and a few easy steps.

Your report is automatically sent to council so that it can be investigated and cleaned-up as quickly as possible. On the spot fines start at $4,000 or, $15,000 for those illegally transporting or dumping asbestos.

To report illegal dumping visit www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au or contact Clarence Valley Council on ph. 6643 0200.

To find out more about the responsible dispose of waste and how to stop illegal dumping visit www.illegaldumping.com.au

        Schools across the country to stay open, Scott Morrison says

