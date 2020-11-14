Footballer's son made to pay back thousands

The strife-prone son of Wendell Sailor is back in hot water, this time over a young woman’s allegation he tricked her out of almost $9000 online.

THE trouble-prone son of former Broncos star Wendell Sailor is again in strife, this time accused of sweet-talking a young Gold Coast woman out of her life savings.

The woman has obtained a court order requiring Jackson Watson, Sailor's love child from a brief fling, to repay almost $9000 she lent him during an online romance.

The revelations come after Sailor's other son, St George Dragons NRL young gun Tristan Sailor, faced court this week charged with aggravated sexual assault over an alleged 'predatory and planed' attack on a woman.

Facebook messages filed as part of the Gold Coast woman's claim reveal Watson begging for the money to buy nappies and formula for his young daughter, pay for car repairs and to help look after his sick grandmother - promising 'on my family's life' to pay it back.

Watson, a former promising NRL player who Sailor did not know until a few months after his birth in 1998, faced a NSW court this week charged with assaulting his mother Amy Watson.

Wendell Sailor with sons Tristan Sailor (left) and Jackson Watson.

He was sentenced to a conditional release order without conviction in Gosford Local Court over two charges of domestic assault against his mum which included spitting, throwing a juice bottle and walking around with a knife.

Police facts state that Watson, who was living with his mum in Kincumber at the time, had been having drug abuse problems.

Instagram photos posted last week show him at an indigenous rehab centre in NSW.

In her civil claim, the 20-year-old Gold Coast woman said she began an online relationship with Watson earlier this year and agreed to lend him money.

Tristan Sailor leaves Wollongong Local Court with his mother Tara this week after being granted bail over the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman.

In a statement filed with the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, the hospitality worker said Watson first asked to borrow cash in July 'with the understanding and promise it would be immediately paid back to myself via internet bank transfers'.

"In the following days, Jackson continued to request more amounts, once again confirming these transfers were on their way into my account.

"Days went by (with) him making continuous excuses/lies as to why I have not yet received these funds back in my account."

The woman stated that banks told her that Watson's claimed transfers were '100 per cent fake', and a loan company he claimed to have borrowed money from to repay her said his story was bogus.

Erina Player Jackson Watson in action in the Central Coast Division Rugby League top of the table clash against Wyong at Erina Oval. Picture: Mark Scott

Facebook messages she filed as part of her QCAT claim reveal Watson first asking for $100 to buy nappies and formula for his young child.

"dad of the year haha," he wrote, promising to repay her $170 for her troubles.

He later hit her up for hundreds of dollars for car repairs and his grandmother's medical bills, saying: "I will get money for you … swear on my life."

Messages reveal the woman telling Watson she only had $1.05 left in her account and to 'stop f…..g lying mate I'm over your excuses'.

"You are sick for doing this. 9.5k you owe me. Go get a f…..g loan and pay me the f. k back. You are a compulsive liar. You need help."

The woman went to police who told her it was a civil matter, and she later filed a claim with QCAT which ordered Watson to repay her $8775.

Jackson Watson and his mother Amy.

She obtained court orders in Queensland and NSW last month enforcing the debt.

The woman told the Sunday Mail she felt 'like an absolute idiot' for sending Watson the money but had trusted him.

"I don't know if I'll ever see the money again, but I want to warn other girls so it doesn't happen to them," she said.

Watson did not respond to a request for comment.

Sailor, who played for the Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Reds and represented Australia in both rugby league and rugby union but whose career was marred by a cocaine scandal, also did not comment.

