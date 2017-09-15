Stop the Horror: The movie so terrifying it’s unwatchable

WARNING: GRAPHIC

THIS movie is so terrifying, it's possibly the most unwatchable horror ever.

Stop the Horror is only five minutes long, but it's not for the faint-hearted and most can only endure 15 seconds.

While the blood is gruesome and the gore is horrifying, it's not even the scariest part.

The worst thing is, it's all real.

The film is based on the death of Greg Sims, a 56-year-old who died in 2005 after suffering through torturous pain for days in his hospital bed.

The film graphically and realistically shows Mr Sims convulsing and in pain as well as his family's excruciating heartbreak as they watch him go through a living nightmare.

He couldn't escape his body and it continued to torture him.

The film is directed by Justin Kurzel, known for the movie Snowtown, based on South Australian serial killings.

The movie was released by right-to-die advocates, who are pushing for euthanasia to be legalised in Victoria.

"Make no mistake - the story of Greg Sims is real," Go Gentle Australia director Paul Price said.

"It is really only for a small proportion of terminally ill people but the pain and suffering that Greg - and his family - endured exists and will continue to exist unless there are other choices at end of life."

Greg's daughter Nia Sims was involved in the creation of the R18+ short film, which exposes her and her family's raw emotion.

"Nia's courage in telling her own and her father's story will hopefully touch the conscience of Victorian MPs who will soon decide whether or not to stop the horror, to stop the suffering of those who are terminally ill and dying with pain that cannot be relieved," Mr Price said.

"Yes the film is distressing, but we cannot turn away from the reality of the horrible suffering that will continue unless this law is passed."

The Victorian government is preparing to debate the assisted dying law in parliament.

Advocates are fighting to make euthanasia legal to people with terminal or incurable physical diseases like cancer, MS and motor neurone disease.

People with those diseases would be able to decide to access euthanasia in the last weeks or months of their lives.

In the legislation advocates are fighting to pass, people with a disability or mental illness will not be able to access euthanasia unless they have a terminal illness. Children are ineligible.

Only the person who wants to die can ask for euthanasia and they must be mentally competent.

According to the law that will be put in front of parliament, a person who wants to access euthanasia will be required to make three requests within 10 days.

One of those requests must be written and witnessed by two adults - one of the adults has to be a non-family member or unlikely to receive benefits in a will.

The patient must also be assessed by two doctors.

In 2015 there was a 10-month Victorian Senate inquiry into end of life care.

A report recommended changes to end of life care, including a new law to allow people to seek assistance to die.

The Andrews government referred the issue to a panel made up of legal, medical, palliative care and disability rights experts.

The experts also made recommendations and on July 25 the government accepted all 66 of them and revealed it would proceed with a bill before September 22.

Victorian MPs will have a conscience vote, where politicians are allowed a free vote based on personal choices.