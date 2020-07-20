Menu
Caroline Mumford and the Ford Ranger XLT she bought to transport horse
Caroline Mumford and the Ford Ranger XLT she bought to transport horse "Rainbow Thunder" to Hacking events. Photo by Zenio Lapka.
Motoring

Stop horsing around near horse floats

RACQ technical adviser Carri Lucas
20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM

All horse lovers will tell you there’s an incredible bond between a horse and their owner. When I need to take my trusty steed, Arrow, to a new place he goes into a float because he trusts me.

But when I’m on the road, often other drivers not only threaten that trust but also our safety.

Arrow’s not fortunate to have airbags and a seatbelt like me, so I do everything I can to make sure he stays safe and up on all four feet during travel. When I’m driving, I allow extra space in front so that any speed adjustments I make are slow and steady — to help him keep his balance in the float. If I have to brake suddenly it won’t only cause him discomfort but it could cause a crash which can seriously injure him, myself and other road users.

It may be frustrating to be stuck behind a slow moving vehicle but when you see a horse float or truck, please be patient. Don’t try to quickly squeeze into that gap in front of them because there could be precious cargo in the back and that extra road space means they can stop safely if needed.

By taking care around horse floats and trucks, you’ll ensure everyone’s safety and our equine friends will be able to trust they’ll get the safe ride they deserve.

