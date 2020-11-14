Menu
So far this year 12 people have lost their lives on Coffs/Clarence roads, and dozens more have been injured.
Rural

Stop the carnage: follow the rules

Janine Watson
16th Nov 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM
SO far this year 12 people have lost their lives on Coffs/Clarence roads, and dozens more have been injured.

Approximately 75 per cent of those people injured are locals.

Every year during National Road Safety Week (which kicked off yesterday) community leaders take time out to urge drivers to take care but in Coffs Harbour the pleas from senior police are getting more desperate.

Last month following a series of shocking accidents Coffs/Clarence Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman addressed the media saying driving is not a right - it's a privilege.

"People are driving cars and killing themselves. People are killing passengers, killing family members," he said

"A motor vehicle is a dangerous weapon."

Horror crash prompts desperate plea from police

Another horror smash on our local roads

Alleged drink-driver charged over fatal Coffs Coast crash

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh has echoed this saying country people make up a third of NSW's population, but last year deaths on country roads made up more than two-thirds of our road toll.

"Every death on our roads echoes through our community and is felt by so many other people - family and friends, work colleagues, community groups and emergency services personnel," Mr Singh said.

"Speeding, drink and drug driving and fatigue are the biggest killers on our roads. To combat this, we need the help of the entire community.

"We need everyone to follow the rules."

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said more than 1,200 lives are lost on the nation's roads each year.

"While the NSW Government is making record investments to make our roads the safest in the world, we can't do it alone, so we're asking everyone to take the pledge to drive so others survive," Mr Toole said.

Emergency services were called to a crash at Lakes Estate last week. Photo by Frank Redward.
National Road Safety Week is co-ordinated by Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH), an organisation launched by Peter Frazer following the tragic loss of his daughter Sarah in a crash in February 2012.

The start of National Road Safety Week (Sunday, November 15) coincided with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

For more information please visit: www.roadsafetyweek.com.au

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour traffic and highway patrol road safety week 2020
Coffs Coast Advocate

