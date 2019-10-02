Store hit by break-in less than a month after opening

BREAK-IN: Police officers inspect the damage done to the front window of SOS Phone Repairs Grafton.

THEY'VE been in business in Grafton for just one month, but SOS Phone Repairs Grafton in Prince St has already been targeted by a smash-and-grab robbery.

Thieves broke into the store on Tuesday night, where phones and computers were stolen.

In a post on their Facebook page, the business said despite the setback, they've been overwhelmed by community support.

"The support has been unreal and the community have been great,” the post said.

"We still love it here, we're still open and we still can't wait to continue to serve this community the best we can each day.”

The post concluded with an offer of a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Grafton Police on 66420222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.