Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BREAK-IN: Police officers inspect the damage done to the front window of SOS Phone Repairs Grafton.
BREAK-IN: Police officers inspect the damage done to the front window of SOS Phone Repairs Grafton. Jenna Thompson
Crime

Store hit by break-in less than a month after opening

Jarrard Potter
by
2nd Oct 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY'VE been in business in Grafton for just one month, but SOS Phone Repairs Grafton in Prince St has already been targeted by a smash-and-grab robbery.

Thieves broke into the store on Tuesday night, where phones and computers were stolen.

In a post on their Facebook page, the business said despite the setback, they've been overwhelmed by community support.

"The support has been unreal and the community have been great,” the post said.

"We still love it here, we're still open and we still can't wait to continue to serve this community the best we can each day.”

The post concluded with an offer of a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Grafton Police on 66420222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence crime coffs/clarence police district sos phone repairs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    How Greta is holding us all to account

    premium_icon How Greta is holding us all to account

    Opinion It's not just the rich and powerful that need an environmental wake up call

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    LIVING LEGEND: Livermore to be immortalised in hall of fame

    premium_icon LIVING LEGEND: Livermore to be immortalised in hall of fame

    Hockey The Grafton-born hockey star will be honoured in Sydney next month.

    Truck crash on Pacific Highway

    Truck crash on Pacific Highway

    Breaking Emergency services are attending the scene