Storm can't stop Iluka

BALL ON A STRING: Corey Kempshall snagged five wickets for Iluka during their five-wicket win over Wanderers over the weekend. Jarrard Potter

LCCA: Iluka have continued their strong start to the LCCA first grade season after scoring a thrilling win over struggling premiers Wanderers on Saturday.

The Wanderers' innings lasted 26 overs, all out for 90 runs, and with a large storm bearing down on Iluka that threatened to wash out the match, the home team managed to chase down the total in 19.2 overs for the loss of only five wickets.

Experienced seamer Corey Kempshall led the way for Iluka, striking early with the new ball to finish with 5 for 28 before combining with Josh Lane (27) to score a quick-fire 20 runs to help Iluka to victory.

"I haven't bowled with the new ball for a while so before the game I said to (captain) Brendan (James) I was feeling all right and wanted it, and it worked out,” Kempshall said.

"It's not very often I bowl for eight overs straight, but it felt good. The ball was swinging late and I trapped a few (batters) in front and crushed a couple of toes.

"It was a good feeling to have the new ball so I think I'll keep it.

"The biggest thing was to get off to a good start and take a couple of wickets early, and after going for 13 off the first over it was good to get (Wanderers) out early and give us enough time to get the runs before the storm hit, which would have washed us out.”

Kempshall was well supported by fellow bowler Ken Richards, who finished the match with four wickets off 5.2 overs for just 10 runs.

"We've got a pretty good bowling side. We've started the season strong and a couple of our young players like Jack Webster is going really well,” Kempshall said.

"We could probably tighten up our batting a bit but we haven't batted deep yet. Zac Newton hasn't even looked like getting a bat, which is good, and Webster went out and finished them off on Saturday. He has worked really hard on his batting for this season, so it'll be interesting to see him get a good chance to get some time in the middle.”

Iluka are now sitting second on the first grade LCCA table, three points behind Maclean United.

"It's a good competition this year, I think it's pretty even so far, no one has really has stood out yet,” Kempshall said.

"United did well against us but we didn't bowl well, but it's good to be in a good competition.”