Storm chaser warns of New Year storm dangers

DEEP BLUE: Megs Burgess looks to the skies for some more storm clouds. Adam Hourigan

THE VALLEY has had many storms blow over in the past few days, but storm photographer Megs Burgess believes New Year's Day will bring something much bigger.

"I've looked at the temperatures for next week and the weather models that I look at daily, and it looks like there's one that just might hold,” she said.

"The east coast is looking like it'll get a big one on New Year's Day.”

The Bureau of Meterology is also predicting similar thunderstorms right through next week, and while Ms Burgess will be ready to take her camera out to capture the action, she said sometimes she is scared by what she sees in the field.

"The worst thing I see is people get out of their car, and they have no idea but they're shooting into a lightning stream, and it's a big no no,” she said.

"They don't recognise the dangers of what it can do, they don't read the weather pattern, they don't know the clouds, they don't know the wind, and a storm can suddenly turn around on to you and you can get struck by lightning.”

Ms Burgess said the wind was an excellent factor in determining what a storm was doing.

"If you're looking at a storm directly in front of you, the wind will really gust and change direction whether it goes in front of you or to either side - it's a risky business,” she said.

She also said that rain in the area was a big factor in where she shot the storms from, saying that often times if it's raining, you weren't shooting the storm, you're in the storm.

"I won't get out of the car if it's raining, it's about maintaining that safe distance” she said.

"You have to stay in your comfort zone, otherwise you'll always have the voice in the back of your head wondering if you'll get struck by something.”