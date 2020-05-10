Storm clouds over Clarence sky

A storm looms large over the Clarence River looking towards South Grafton on Saturday evening. Photo: Lesley Apps.

A LARGE storm front threatened over Clarence Valley skies Saturday evening, but it has done little to ease the dry spell over the past few months.

Despite its fearsome appearance, the storm dropped just 7mm of rain into gauges at Grafton and Yamba at around 6.30pm.

It has more than tripled the rainfall of the month so far, with just 2mm of rain recorded previously at Grafton.

Over the past three months, the total rainfall for the area has been just less than 200mm, with falls in the first two weekends of April adding to the totals.

This pales into comparison with the nearly 800mm that fell in January and February with rain that broke a near 18-month drought.