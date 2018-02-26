STORM COMING: Humid weather makes way for rain, wind

CLOUDS have covered much of the Clarence Valley for the morning, but the thunder clouds are moving in, with early rains already reported at Coutts Crossing.

There are no official warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology, but they earlier predicted a thunderstorm with possibly heavy falls this evenings.

There is currently a hazardous surf and marine wind warning for the Coffs Coast.

Temperatures stayed in the 30's for much of the day, with almost 90% humidity making oven-like conditions both on the coast and inland.

The heat will drop a little tomorrow, with stronger winds and more rain expected before heating back up towards the back end of the week.