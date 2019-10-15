STORM DAMAGE: Valley suburbs hardest hit by storms

DATA on NRMA Insurance claims over the 2018-19 financial year reveal two Clarence Valley areasrank as some of the most storm-affected suburbs and towns on the Mid-North Coast.

Gulmarrad sits in seventh place on the 10 most storm-affected suburbs in the region, with South Grafton ranking in tenth spot.

Across NSW, the data has revelaed the Mid-North Coast was the eighth most storm affected region for the 2018-19 financial year, with four per cent of all storm claims coming from the region.

The claims data also reveals NSW has experienced its most intense storm season in years with 61 per cent of all home claims in NSW in 2018-19 the result of storm damage - the highest proportion since 2014-15.

With storm season now underway, NSW SES Acting Commissioner, Fatima Abbas, encouraged communities to prepare for the storm season ahead.

"We have already seen how people have been impacted by severe storms with the NSW SES responding to over 3,500 jobs in the past four weeks," Ms Abbas said.

"In these recent storms, we have seen countless trees blown over and, in some cases, entire roofs have been blown off homes and businesses. It is important that we know the things we can do to prepare our properties and loved ones for floods and storms."

NRMA Insurance Manager for Safer Communities, Alex Mazzoni said with more severe storms hitting NSW, they anticipate more hail storms, more damaging winds and more intense rain.

"We know that two in five residents are yet to take steps to prepare their home for severe weather, so we're joining the SES to urge everyone to take the time to prepare their homes for storm season," Mr Mazzoni said.

"Trim your branches, clear your gutters and secure loose items in your garden on your balcony. Severe weather can strike at any time, so these little actions can make a big difference."

10 most storm-affected suburbs and towns on the Mid-North Coast in 2018-19

1. Port Macquarie

2. Coffs Harbour

3. Taree

4. Wauchope

5. Kundabung

6. Bellingen

7. Gulmarrad

8. Harrington

9. Boambee

10. South Grafton

For more tips on storm preparation and flexible ways to volunteer with the NSW SES, visit their website: www.ses.nsw.gov.au.