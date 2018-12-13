Storm front moves in on the Valley

A large storm front heading towards the east coast of Australia Bureau of Meteorology

PARTS of the Clarence Valley are likely to be impacted by a storm working it's way across the east coast of NSW.

With a severe thunderstorm and giant hail warning out for a large portion of eastern NSW, the Clarence Valley will likely be hit with rain later tonight.

The Bureau of Meteorology have warned that thunderstorms have developed and are likely over many parts of New South Wales, as warm humid air feeds into a trough that lies about the western plains, combined with an upper low pressure system entering the far southwest.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.40 pm.