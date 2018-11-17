STORM: Hail, storm hits Clarence Valley

There has been hail in the past half an hour.

There has been hail in the past half an hour.

HAIL has hit certain areas of Grafton and South Grafton, after the Bureau of Meteorology has warned of severe thunderstorms in the Northern Rivers.

The warning said we can expect large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

A resident said she was stuck in the traffic when the hail and storm came through.

She said she was quite scared holding the windscreen hoping it didn't smash on the side of the highway.

Also during this time on the Pacific Highway near Tyson Street in South Grafton traffic was affected in both directions from a tree falling over.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

MORE TO COME.