Storm muzzle Dogs in ominous warning

MELBOURNE have stretched their winning run to three straight to remain second on the NRL ladder while Canterbury have dropped to last after a disappointing 28-6 loss in Sunday afternoon's return to Belmore.

The four-tries-to-one defeat sees the Bulldogs remain on six competition points, equal with Penrith and Gold Coast, but the Bulldogs have the worst for and against percentages.

The Dogs' performance didn't lack effort but Dean Pay's team just didn't have the punch to match it with the might of Melbourne.

The two Camerons, Smith and Munster, were outstanding while up front big Jesse Bromwich and Nelson Asofa-Solomona laid a strong platform.

STORM PUT ON A CLINIC

It's hard to be too critical of the Bulldogs who just don't have the class or experience to stand toe-to-toe with Melbourne.

Canterbury battled bravely but were never really a threat to the Storm who took an 8-0 lead to the break and produced a clinical second half performance to close out a convincing victory.

Smith and Munster were superb while Josh Addo-Carr landed himself a double and was super impressive in his pre Origin warm up.

Cameron Smith had a strong day for the away side. Picture: Steve Christo

Up front, Jesse Bromwich charged for 198m while Asofo-Solomona knocked up 159m.

THE 'FOX' IS FLYING

Look out Queensland. Storm speed machine Addo-Carr delivered an ominous Origin warning when he turned on the after burners with a scintillating performance.

Addo-Carr scorched the Belmore turn with a fantastic 60m first half solo try and early in the second half the player nicknamed "Fox" crossed for his 50th NRL try that came shortly after another electric charge on the sideline.

Addo-Carr finished with 198 metres.

Josh Addo-Carr scored a runaway try. Picture: Steve Christo

BLOODY SUNDAY NOT A GOOD LOOK

It's hard to be critical of the NRL's head injury assessment protocols because player welfare is put first and foremost.

But in saying that it was just a bad look to have Jahrome Hughes stay on the field after a sickening head clash in the opening minutes that left the Melbourne fullback a bloodied mess.

Hughes copped some friendly fire from teammate Dale Finucane.

While Finucane was forced off for a concussion test and did not return, it seemed strange that Hughes was allowed to stay out given he missed last week's win over Wests Tigers because of the after effects of a high shot he copped by Maiko Sivo in the round nine match against Parramatta.

The Bulldogs put in a respectable performance against the high flying Storm. Picture: Cameron Spencer

Obviously Hughes showed no signs of concussion but all the blood didn't paint a pretty picture.

Hughes was bandaged up and stayed on the field but the blood was again exposed later in the half when Hughes was forced to the sideline for more running repairs.

BELMORE COMES ALIVE

It doesn't quite match the game day experience at the new Bankwest Stadium. But for what it is, a blast from the past, it's pretty hard to walk away from the return to the Bulldogs' spiritual home at Belmore and not feel good about it.

Melbourne ran riot at Belmore Oval. Picture: Cameron Spencer

It seemed the majority of the crowd of 13,131 that turned up were dressed in a Bulldogs jumper and a halftime performance from more than 15,000 young dancers from 46 different schools was wonderful for the local community.

It shows there is still a place in rugby league for the suburban ground experience, especially on a spectacular autumn Sunday afternoon.

MELBOURNE 28 (J Addo-Carr 2 N Asofa-Solomona W Chambers tries C Smith 5 R Papenhuyzen goals) bt CANTERBURY 6 (S Sue try R Martin goal) at Belmore Sports Ground. Referee: Chris Butler, Chris Sutton. Crowd: 13,131.