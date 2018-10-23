Storm rates in couple's grand final of rain events

IN 18 years living across the road from Grafton District Golf Course, Julie and Barry White have seen plenty of chaotic weather, but they put Sunday's deluge in their grand final of storms.

"I've only seen it like that once before in our 18 years of living here,” MrsWhite said.

"That day Barry had the kids off at Nippers and when he got back, he tipped seven inches of water out of the rain gauge.”

Mrs White said Sunday's storm had dumped 40mm in the gauge but it happened so quickly it was hard to guess how much had fallen.

"I thought it might have been 20mm, but Barry said it would have been more like 30mm,” she said.

"We both got a shock that it was as much as 40mm in that short time.”

She said the rain had created "rivers” running down the golf course.

"Just near the first (hole) there would have been a great photo of a river of water pouring down the course,” she said.

The Whites had just finished mowing their lawns when the storm hit and were relieved there was not a lot of damage.

"There was a little bit of mess, but not as much as we thought there might be,” she said.

"It seemed like most of the mess was from runoff rather than being blown down by the wind.

"There doesn't seem to be any trees down, although I haven't had a look at the course yet.”

Mrs White said the rainfall was varied, even within a few blocks.

"A friend just two blocks away had 34mm in their gauge,” she said.

"But another friend on a farm down the river had 60mm.”