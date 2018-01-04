Menu
What's open in Maclean following storm

The cleanup continues in Maclean, however most businesses are now open.
Jenna Thompson
by

THE Maclean office of the Clarence Valley Council opens its doors today following the devastating storm on Tuesday afternoon. 

"That will also provide access to the Service NSW facilities that are housed within the building," Acting general manager, Des Schroder, said.

"I would like to thank our staff, the carpet cleaners and the tradies who jumped into action immediately to make sure disruption to the public could be kept to a minimum.

"I would also like to congratulate the people of Maclean and surrounds for the way they pulled together and helped each other out during what is a difficult time.

"They showed true community spirit."

The Maclean office opens to the public as normal from 8.30am today.

Council has offered to accept self-haul storm-related green waste at the Townsend waste transfer station until January 12.

River Street has also been re-opened to motorists following a massive cleanup and restoration effort my essential services on Wednesday.

 

Status of Maclean shops, businesses and community facilities

  • Council Chambers and Service NSW Maclean - Open from today.    
  • Maclean Showground - Closed indefinitely.  
  • Maclean Sports Centre - Closed for the rest of the week.     
  • Home Timber & Hardware Maclean - Open.    
  • Maclean Bowling Club - Open.     
  • Maclean Outdoors - Open.    
  • Hooked on Seafood - Open.    
  • Spar Maclean - Open, normal trading hours.  
  • Tursa Employment and Training Maclean - Open.    
  • Harvey Norman Maclean - Open, normal trading hours.    
  • Maclean Variety Meats - Normal trading hours. Only shut for the storm.     
  • Botero Cafe - Normal trading hours.  
  • Australia Post Maclean - Normal trading hours.   
  • Maclean Tyrepower - Open today, normal trading hours.     
  • PharmaSave Maclean Pharmacy - Open, normal trading hours.
  • Maclean Newsagence - Open, normal trading hours.   

Maclean Hotel, O'Halloran Motors, Maclean Motors, Maclean Cellars, Maclean Tennis Club - Unknown at this time

