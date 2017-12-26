BOM cancels severe thunderstorm warning

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon.

UPDATE 4.30PM: Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast districts and the warning for these districts is cancelled.

EARLIER: THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Clarence Valley this afternoon, which could produce heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging wind.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning said.

"Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Armidale, Tenterfield and Moree.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: