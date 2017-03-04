STORM WARNING: BOM predicts severe storm tonight

WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for heavy rain ttonight.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology tonight, as thunderstorms likely to produce heavy rainfall is predicted to hit the Clarence Valley tonight.

Severe thunderstorms may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale, Orange, Mudgee, Bathurst, Walgett, Dubbo and Parkes.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

* Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.

* If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.