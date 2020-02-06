Menu
A severe weather warning has been issued for eastern NSW
Weather

Severe weather warning issued for damaging winds, heavy rain

Jarrard Potter
by
6th Feb 2020 5:34 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for this afternoon, with rainfall expected to increase along the northern New South Wales coast today, as a low pressure trough deepens in the area.

Longer-term BOM predicts this system is expected to gradually shift southwards, increasing rainfall along central and southern parts of the coast and adjacent ranges during Friday and the weekend. For some areas, intense rainfall rates are possible with thunderstorm activity or mesoscale lows within the trough.

Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding and riverine flooding is possible for parts of the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and eastern parts of the Northern Tablelands forecast districts from today. From Friday, northern parts of the Hunter may be impacted.

The location of the heaviest falls will be determined by the movement and strength of the coastal trough, and by where thunderstorms occur. The heaviest rainfall over the next 24 hours will be focused about southern parts of the Northern Rivers and northern parts of the Mid North Coast today, shifting a little south to the Mid North Coast and northern parts of the Hunter during Friday morning.

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible for coastal areas between Newcastle and Wooli during Friday. A Flood Watch has also been issued for this event. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree and Newcastle.

On the weekend, there is potential for heavy rainfall along parts of the central and/or southern coast and adjacent ranges as this system shifts its focus southwards. This situation is being monitored closely and any warnings will be updated if heavy rainfall for these areas becomes likely.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
  • Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
  • Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
  • After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
  • Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
        • 6th Feb 2020 4:38 PM