Severe weather warning issued for damaging winds, heavy rain

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for this afternoon, with rainfall expected to increase along the northern New South Wales coast today, as a low pressure trough deepens in the area.

Longer-term BOM predicts this system is expected to gradually shift southwards, increasing rainfall along central and southern parts of the coast and adjacent ranges during Friday and the weekend. For some areas, intense rainfall rates are possible with thunderstorm activity or mesoscale lows within the trough.

Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding and riverine flooding is possible for parts of the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and eastern parts of the Northern Tablelands forecast districts from today. From Friday, northern parts of the Hunter may be impacted.

Severe Weather Warning for North East NSW for the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and parts of Northern Tablelands Forecast Districts for heavy rain that may lead to flash and riverine flooding. A Flood Watch is also current. Warning and Flood Watch: https://t.co/0Vgrr0Ouyp pic.twitter.com/U4y3B0P4vn — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 5, 2020

The location of the heaviest falls will be determined by the movement and strength of the coastal trough, and by where thunderstorms occur. The heaviest rainfall over the next 24 hours will be focused about southern parts of the Northern Rivers and northern parts of the Mid North Coast today, shifting a little south to the Mid North Coast and northern parts of the Hunter during Friday morning.

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible for coastal areas between Newcastle and Wooli during Friday. A Flood Watch has also been issued for this event. Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree and Newcastle.

On the weekend, there is potential for heavy rainfall along parts of the central and/or southern coast and adjacent ranges as this system shifts its focus southwards. This situation is being monitored closely and any warnings will be updated if heavy rainfall for these areas becomes likely.

A severe weather warning has been issued for eastern NSW

The State Emergency Service advises that people should: