STORM WARNING: Large hail, damaging winds for Valley

BATTEN down the hatches and put your car under cover, a storm dumping hail the size of golf balls is currently passing through the Clarence Valley.

Pictured below, this storm south of Grafton has reportedly smashed Coutts Crossing with damaging winds and hail.

One social media page reports "Just letting everyone know just had massive hail storm at Coutts!! On its way to GRAFTON hail the size of golf balls! Take care".

A storm producing 'hail the size of golf balls' south of Grafton on Sunday afternoon, 5th November, 2017. Bill North

At 3.13pm today the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large hailstones and damaging winds for people in Northern Tablelands and parts of Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast and North West Slopes and Plains Forecast districts.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning said.

"Locations which may be affected include Grafton, Armidale, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Tabulam, Maclean, Dorrigo and Bendemeer."

The Bureau of Metereology radar shows several storm systems moving through the Clarence Valley at 4.30pm on Sunday, 5th November, 2017. Bureau of Meteorology

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6.15 pm. Visit the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 218.