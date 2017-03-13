27°
STORMS ON HORIZON: Sunsets on the way out

Adam Hourigan
| 13th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
Sunsets like this one captured over Maclean on Sunday night may be gonoe this week as the rain moves in.
Sunsets like this one captured over Maclean on Sunday night may be gonoe this week as the rain moves in.

THE spectacular sunsets of the past few days will be a distant memory this week with a series of heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted, although depending on where you read, the outcome may be different.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the chance of rain is over 90% for every day this week, with rains of up to 60mm predicted in the middle of the week.

Thunderstorms will accompany some heavy inland falls every day this week.

And while the bureau hasn't issued any formal warnings, weather sites such as North Coast Storm Chasers and Higgins Storm Chasing have predicted much more activity with regard to storms.

North Coast Storm Chasers have predicted heavy downpours, with up to 200mm precipitation in 24 hour periods predicted at Ballina.

Higgins Storm Chasing has predicted severe storms inland, leading to rain in the coastal areas later in the week between 150 and 300mm.



