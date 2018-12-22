Menu
Keltie Foster snapped this picture of the hail that feel in Clarenza yesterday.
Weather

Storms flash across valley, but will there be more?

Adam Hourigan
by
22nd Dec 2018 11:05 AM

A HAIL storm flashed across the Clarence Valley late yesterday afternoon.

And while the burst of hail was short and sweet, our readers didn't mind puling out their phone to capture some of the wild weather action.

Take a look at some of our reader videos here:

It seems the wild weather might not be over yet however.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting storms, possibly severe to again hit the valley this afternoon.

With a top temperature expected of 28, winds southeasterly of 20 to 30 km/h will come up in the early afternoon then tending southerly in the evening.

There is relief from the storms coming, with temperatures reaching the high 30s and low possibility of rain for the rest of the week, with a sunny day expected on Christmas Day and a top of 30 degrees.

