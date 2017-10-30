Storms give Valley a light show

HIGH FREQUENCY: The map shows the location of all lightning strikes recorded in the Lower Clarence region in the 24 hours up to 1pm yesterday.

THE CLARENCE Valley has been treated to some spectacular light shows recently, and as temperatures continue to warm up the Bureau of Meteorology has said there's more storm activity to come.

Meteorologist Jordan Notara said thunderstorms were prevalent across the north-east coastline of NSW yesterday, with conditions becoming perfect for the distinctive rumbling of thunder.

"The storms are generally associated with convergence acting within that area which triggers thunderstorms,” he said.

"When there's relatively high humidity and warmer temperatures which are associated with the summer climate it's a key player for why there's more storm activity.”

While recent storms have had a high number of lightning strikes, Mr Notara said that doesn't necessarily mean the storm is more severe.

"The Bureau of Meteorology does keep a close eye on potentially severe storms that could produce damaging winds and hail,” he said.

"There's the potential for continued storm activity this morning, while on Wednesday and Thursday there's the potential for showers.

"Looking at the long term forecast for the Clarence Valley we expect to see increased shower activity on Friday and into the weekend.”

The latest forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a 90 per cent chance of rainfall in Grafton on Saturday and Sunday and in Yamba on Sunday.

For the Northern Rivers tomorrow the BOM predicts a partly cloudy day with a chance of a shower in the early morning before becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Winds north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h shifting south to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h early in the morning then becoming east to southeasterly and light in the evening.

Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to around 18 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.