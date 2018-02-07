Storms, rain but no major blazes

WHILE our fire fighters have been helping other communities battle blazes, it's been a standard fire season so far in the Clarence Valley.

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service operations officer Ian Smith said in comparison to 2016, when the Valley had a dry few months in the lead-up to the fire season, this year there had been storms and a lot of moisture in the air.

"The media tend to cover the fire season out of Sydney, but up here in the northern parts of the state, (the main part of) our fire season is usually between August and October, then we traditionally see an increase in storms and rain,” Mr Smith said.

"We often get pretty busy in August and September; luckily last year we had quite a bit of activity but not major fires.”

This meant fire fighters from the Clarence Valley could head to communities to the south and west such as Narrabri, Tamworth and Uralla to help fight fires.

In 2017, crews from the Clarence Valley deployed to Canada where they were fighting wildfires throughout the country.

But while the driest part of the fire season is over, the bushfire danger period is not officially over until the end of March and you require a permit until then.

Now, with the season winding down, the RFS is working on training, reskilling and upskilling members.

"There is a good chance we won't see a lot of activity, but people should be looking at their property, in the event of a fire what would they do, or wouldn't do,” Mr Smith said.

He added it was easier to prepare your property now, rather than when it was being threatened by a fire.

"If residents can take the time to consider developing a Bushfire Survival Plan at times like now, they'll be able to document key triggers and consider sensible, informed decisions,” he said.

"This is always a much better option than waiting until there is smell of smoke in the air.”

For more information about how to prepare your property, visit the RFS website. To stay up to date with current fire activity download the free Fires Near Me app.