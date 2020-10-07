Menu
Story behind ‘miracle’ pelican photo

by Brianna Morris-Grant
7th Oct 2020 7:44 AM
A PHOTOGRAPHER has captured a "miracle" photo of a pelican enjoying its lunch on a Gold Coast waterway.

The bird can be seen wolfing down dozens of tiny fish at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir.

University of Queensland professor Dr Nick Hamilton said he didn't even know whether the photo had worked out until he got home.

Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020
"You see the pelicans eating all the time (but this photo) was kind of a miracle," he said.

"It was only when I got home and was going over the photos I saw it was in focus, you could see everything.

"It's one of my best photos of the year."

The photo, taken at the weekend, has since garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of shares since it was posted to Twitter.

Dr Hamilton said he had seen an influx of interest in his photos and in the city's wildlife since the pandemic.

Photos of a pelican taken at the Coomera/Oxenford Weir on the Gold Coast by UQ professor Nick Hamilton. (c) Dr Nick 2020
"I think people need some sort of relief," he said.

"It's a really good time at the moment to start going out too, it's spring and the (wildlife) behaviour is quite predictable."

You can see more of Dr Hamilton's photos on Twitter @DoktrNick.

