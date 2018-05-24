Stowe battling for back-to-back pro fight wins

BOXING: Grafton pugilist Adam Stowe is full of confidence ahead of his third professional bout this weekend.

The 31-year-old fighter stepped back into the ring for the first time in five years last November, when he made his professional debut at the inaugural Yamba Big Bash Boxing event.

While he was on the wrong end of a tough split decision that night, it has not stopped Stowe on his quest to get better.

He did just that in his second professional fight two months ago when he stopped opponent Aaron Sesay with a second round TKO.

Stowe is hoping to roll with that momentum as he steps between the ropes again on Saturday night at Kingscliff Boxing Stables' international event BoxingMania 2.

"I really haven't stopped training since my last fight, I just wanted to keep the ball rolling," Stowe said. "I am really starting to get my confidence back in the ring, and I am in the right frame of mind."

Adam Stowe - making his professional boxing debut at Yamba Fight Night. Adam Hourigan

Stowe will come face-to-face with Brisbane boxer Timani Taupau, who is coming off the back of a TKO loss in his professional debut last year.

But with a strong amateur boxing background, Stowe said he would not take his opponent lightly.

"I haven't done a lot of study, but I expect hyim to pack a bit of a punch," he said.

"I will just put the pressure on him from the opening bell and see if he can handle the quickness. I will definitely test him in that opening round."

Stowe has put a fair few kilometres on the odometer in the past two months, with training sessions on the Gold Coast and Inverell as well as at his home club, the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club.

Grafton boxer Adam Stowe (centre) with his corner team and management team after winning his last professional fight against Aaron Sesay. Contributed

The fighter has spent countless hours under the watchful eye of Grafton trainer Dean Cribb who believed Stowe has grown a leg since he made his return.

While there is a nice prize packet up for grabs for the winner of the bout, Stowe said he could not even say how much it is.

"I don't think about that at all, I am not in it for the money," he said. "This is the sport I have always done growing up, and it is just about the love of the sport."

Stowe thanked the Grafton club for all their work as well as fellow Grafton professional Matt 'Damage' Hartmann for his extra support in sparring sessions.

Hartmann fought in Deception Bay last week, losing a five-round semi-main event bout in a split decision to Brent Moore.

Stowe's bout at Seagulls Leagues Club will be on the undercard of three International fights, with the event expected to be broadcast on FoxSports at a later date.

Fighters punching their way to Newcastle

MEANWHILE four amateur fighters from the Grafton club will get on the road on Saturday, as they travel to Newcastle for boxing action.

Ryan and Zac Cotten will be joined by Jaiden Harrison as well as Grafton boxing debutant Tyler Bingham as they fight on the Steel City Boxing's Xplosion 7 card.

Cribb will be in the corner for all four fighters as well as four fighters from the Casino Boxing Club and three other boxers, with the trainer expecting a long night outside the ring.