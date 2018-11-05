Stowe fighting fit on hunt for State title glory

FIGHTING FIT: Adam Stowe (right) will fight for the NSW Light Heavyweight boxing title this weekend.

FIGHTING FIT: Adam Stowe (right) will fight for the NSW Light Heavyweight boxing title this weekend. Facebook

BOXING: Grafton fighter Adam Stowe has hit the final week of preparation ahead of the biggest challenge of his professional boxing career.

The heavy-hitting southpaw will step between the ropes at Seagulls Club in Tweed Heads this weekend as he fights for the NSW light-heavyweight championship.

Stowe, who is coming off the back of three straight victories including a last start knockout win over Jayson Mac Gura, will meet Nambucca Heads' boxer Mitchell Whitelaw for the belt during the Kingscliff Boxing Stables' Boxingmania 4 event.

Whitelaw is the only fighter to have secured a result over the Grafton pugilist when the two went the distance at the Yamba Big Bash Boxing show a little under 12 months ago.

On that night, Whitelaw got the result in a tough split decision, but Stowe has promised it will be a different result this time around.

Stowe has been training under the watchful eye of Grafton Amateur Boxing Club trainer Dean Cribb, as well as the team at PowerBoxing that only recently lost its home at the Ashmore PCYC on the Gold Coast.

Yamba professional Troy Harding will also get his opportunity to return to the Seagulls Club on the undercard of Stowe's fight when he meets Sunshine Coast's Dylan Smith.