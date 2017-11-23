Stowe goes back to the future for pro debut

LAST CHANCE: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe will make his professional boxing debut at Yamba Fight Night next month.

BOXING: After several years on the other side of the ropes, Grafton boxer Adam Stowe is preparing to step back in the ring for the fight of his life.

The veteran of more than 80 amateur fights, Stowe will be making the giant leap into professional boxing - a mission he was destined to achieve five years ago - in his return to the ring at Yamba in December.

"I wanted to turn pro when I was about 26, but I had other commitments on my mind, mainly my family,” he said.

Stowe turned his back on the ring to raise his two children, Heath, 5, and Willa, 1, but now with his family's support he is ready to hit the ropes again.

Stowe, along with Yamba boxer Troy Harding, will headline the Yamba Big Bash #1 boxing night hosted by Kingscliff Boxing Stables and DragonFire Boxing at the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre on December 9.

"This was just given to me as an opportunity and I am running with it,” he said. "I have had a lot of amateur fights and I have always dreamt of making it as a pro boxer. If I don't do it now I will be kicking myself.”

At 31, Stowe thinks the fight night next month could be his last chance at a professional career, so he has been putting in the hard yards under coach Dean Cribb at the Grafton Amateur Boxing Club.

"I am training six days week, mornings and nights,” he said. "It has been really good working out of the Grafton club.

"Cribby has put in a heap of work to get me to where I want to be. I have dropped about 9kg since I started training and I am sitting right on fight weight.

"My body is telling me I will be right, and I have been around the sport long enough to know what I need to do.”

Stowe will step into the ring against Nambucca Head's "Doctor of the Sweet Science” Mitchell Whitelaw who is a graduate of Ian "Sparra” Stapleton's intense boxing programs.

Whitelaw had an almost impeccable amateur career, and has impressed in his few professional bouts over the past 12 months.

"He was a great amateur fighter and he is definitely no mug,” Stowe said. "But I have got my own amateur experience to fall back on.

"I have put myself in this 100 per cent and now it is just about the excitement. The support from everyone has been unreal.”

Fellow Grafton fighter Matt Hartmann will also fight in a pro bout on the card, while several boxers from Grafton and Yamba will fight on the amateur undercard.

Tickets for the night are still available and can be purchased from Stowe himself on 0408774479.