Stowe on target for redemption

PUMPED: Clarence professional boxers Troy Harding and Adam Stowe get in a sparring session with local boxing legend Steve Dennis.

PUMPED: Clarence professional boxers Troy Harding and Adam Stowe get in a sparring session with local boxing legend Steve Dennis. Contributed

BOXING: Six weeks. 42 days.

That's how long Grafton boxer Adam Stowe has to wait before he can step back between the ropes and avenge his missed title opportunity late last year.

Stowe had been well on his way to the NSW light heavyweight title in November before an injury to his eye forced a fight stoppage.

His opponent Mitchell Whitelaw was given the victory on a technical knockout and Stowe was left to rue what might have been.

But, not any longer.

Stowe will get back into the ring at Tweed Seagulls Club on March 30 as he takes on Nick Xipolatas for the NSW super middleweight title.

"I have been working towards this for a while and I am travelling really good,” Stowe said. "This is my chance for redemption. Coming so close last time just makes me even more hungry for this opportunity.”

Stowe has been working in the gym six days a week during the summer, getting in plenty of sparring with close friend Troy Harding, who will fight on the same card.

If you want to organise a table or tickets to the event, get in contact with Adam Stowe on social media or head to megatix.com.au and search Boxingmania 5.

Community comes out in support fof legend

THE Clarence Valley community has come out in full force to support local boxing legend Norm Harvey after he lost all his possessions in the recent Tabulam fires.

The Yamba native, who fought more than 100 amateur bouts during a four-decade career, only recently purchased a property at Tabulam with his wife Sharon.

Yamba local Tommy Woods has started a fundraiser on Facebook for the couple, with the community chipping in more than $4000 as of last night.

"They have both done so much for the local Yamba community and have never asked for anything in return,” he said.