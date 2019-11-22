Menu
ON A ROLL: Adam Stowe after a win against Queensland super middleweight champion David Tough at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall on Friday night. Photo: Troy Harding.
Boxing

Stowe ready to put Bobby in the corner in biggest fight of career

Mitchell Keenan
22nd Nov 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOXING :Clarence Valley boxing star Adam Stowe will take to the ring tomorrow night for the World Boxing Federation Australasian title at Boxing Mania 8 in Tweed Heads.

Taking on seasoned Sydney super middleweight talent Bobby Antonakas, Stowe has his work cut out for him as he looks to go further than ever before.

Coming off the back of two huge super middleweight victories against Tim Kanofskis and Queensland state champion David Tough, Stowe is in the form of his career an can continue to climb the rankings with another win tomorrow night.

Stowe is wary of his opponents ability in the ring.

“He’s a very experience opponent. He’s definitely been around and he’s really tough,” Stowe said.

But he knows what he need to do to win.

“I’ll be smart in the ring,. I’ll use my skills and abilities to take the title home,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

