Clarence legend helps deliver record-breaking album

AROUND this time last year Don Walker called into Grafton for a chat about his upcoming book, pulling a piece of neatly folded paper out of his pocket, on it he divulged while waving it teasingly were the working-lyrics for a new song for his band Cold Chisel.

Walker had been in Sydney with "the boys" in the midst of another session of writing and pulling together their next studio album, and the band were keen to get as much of Walker's deft hand and head onto it. "Have you got songs, have you got songs," he recalls the hassling at their recent meeting before relieving concerns with the 15 compositions they could record tomorrow if they had to.

On the weekend the results of that piece of paper and the band's work over the past year pinnacled in their ninth studio release rocketing straight to #1 in the ARIA Album Chart.

The critically acclaimed Blood Moon debuted loudly and proudly in the top position, confirming the iconic band has lost none of its rock 'n roll swagger over the years.

Australian pub rock band Cold Chisel formed in Adelaide in 1973. Credit Daniel Boud

The hotly-anticipated Blood Moon is Cold Chisel's third #1 album in the ARIA Charts, after Twentieth Century (1984) and The Last Wave of Summer (1998).

The band had two more #1 albums before the ARIA Charts existed - Circus Animals (1982) and Swingshift (1981).

It has been 21 years since Cold Chisel topped the chart, and in that time they hit #2 with The Best Of Cold Chisel: All For You (2011), No Plans (2012) and The Perfect Crime (2015).

Breaking their #2 streak, fans and stats aficiandos might be keen to know that feat now takes the record for most time between their first #1 and their latest -- 38 years from 1981 until 2019.

In typical Cold Chisel style, Blood Moon is a potpourri of ideas, sounds and genres from the chooglin' boogie of the first single Getting The Band Back Together, to the angry, viscerally epic Killing Time, the high-speed oblivion of Drive, the crazed-carnival sounds of Boundary Street to Ian Moss' soulful closer You Are So Beautiful.

Cold Chisel took time out from rehearsals for their massive, outdoor Blood Moon Tour 2020, which kicks off in Perth on New Year's Eve and ends on February 9 at Sirromet Wines in South East Queensland, to receive the award on the weekend.

"We are really excited by Blood Moon hitting # 1 on the ARIA chart - an incredible 21 years after our last one," frontman Jimmy Barnes said.

"We never take anything for granted, so huge thanks to our loyal army of fans who have helped make this happen. We love Blood Moon - it's our best collection of songs since the '80s."

Blood Moon is out now on the band's own label via Universal Music.

What the pundits are saying about Blood Moon:

"… 10 tracks, all killer, no filler …" - The Australian.

" … hark back to the Chisel of yore with all their grit, heart and finesse on show …" - The Age.

"Sassy and nasty, blues at its best. Classic" - Newcastle Herald.

"... as classic a Chisel-ism as you could ever find …" - The Music.

Cold Chisel LIVE -- Blood Moon Tour 2020

More than 175,000 tickets to the outdoor Blood Moon Tour 2020 have been sold in Australia and New Zealand with A Day on the Green shows at Sirromet Wines in Queensland (first show), Victoria's Mt. Duneed Estate and Rochford Wines, Heifer Station in Orange, NSW and NZ's Wharepai Domain show all SOLD OUT.

Tickets to all remaining shows on the tour are selling extremely fast so fans wanting to catch the iconic band on what's likely to be their final major tour should act fast before they're all gone.

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets direct from official Ticketmaster and Ticketek sites. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.

Cold Chisel will partner with Foodbank on their national tour to help families battling severe financial stress. Band members Jimmy Barnes, Phil Small, Charley Drayton, Ian Moss and Don Walker with Renee Pettifer who has received help from Foodbank. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Cold Chisel and Foodbank

With the festive season upon us, Cold Chisel visited Sydney's Foodbank headquarters to thank staff for their tireless work and help pack a few Christmas hampers themselves.

The band will be supporting Foodbank in various ways throughout the Blood Moon Tour 2020 including fundraising collections at each venue on the tour and the auction of a tour banner signed by the band on eBay (current bid as at December 16 $890).

The first 100 cassettes ordered on the band's D2C store were individually numbered and all proceeds from the sale of these went to Foodbank to assist them in providing food for 815,000 Australians each month.

Foodbank is Australia's largest food relief organisation, operating on a scale that makes it crucial to the work of the front line charities who are feeding vulnerable Australians.