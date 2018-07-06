Stranger things happen for Kade

STREET ART: Kade Valja's first home-town solo show will open at the Naked Bean in South Grafton on Saturday night.

GRAFTON is no stranger to the work of Kade Valja.

With his work sprayed across underpasses around town and the exhibition space that is the Grafton Bridge precinct, Kade has been leaving his mark on his home town for years.

Now the talented artist will hold his first home-town solo show at the Naked Bean in South Grafton, opening night drinks set for Saturday 6pm.

Having spent time in Bali doing a residency at an eco-resort, Kade will hold his show, Stranger, which will feature paintings, installations, photography work from his time there and other works he's been producing in the past year.

"Bali was amazing for my cultural development as well as my work,” he said. "I had a studio there for a month and I had free rein to do what I want.”

Feeling like a 'alien' in Bali, Kade said he felt right at home during his residency.

"I always have in any setting,” he said. "Which isn't such a bad thing, it's kind of empowering.

"I was able to have an outsider's view and that was okay to have that. I've always been a little bit of an outsider at home, but (in Bali) I was allowed to be an outsider so I was very comfortable.

"I was painting every day, whether it was in the studio or (in public) there are plenty of abandoned buildings there.

"The locals are very spiritual and they don't like old decrepit buildings that bring evil spirits in their eyes, so if we're in there occupying the space they really like that.”

While Kade's debut solo show was in Coffs Harbour this will be his first in his hometown of Grafton..

"There is a bit more of an alternative gallery scene in Coffs Harbour so I thought I'd do my first show there,” he said.

"Grafton is more limited for emerging artists opportunities, but most regional towns are.

"There is the (regional) gallery, which is packed with awesome stuff... but there is a two- year waiting list so we need some other options and the Naked Bean was awesome.

"I also had quite a lot of work I wanted to do something with. I've been experimenting along the way, so there is a lot of different artwork in there. The last show was just paintings on canvas but this one will have projections and... an augmented jigsaw puzzle that is a painting and an augmented twister mat that's a painting all made out of mostly recycled materials.”

Kade, who began his life as an artist working mostly with street art, has branched out into a wider range of mediums.

"About a year ago I did a virtual reality installation which was down on the (Grafton) bridge,” he said.

"That made me really want to push myself and my style into anything... especially with technology these days... I'm really trying to take advantage (of that).”

Kade, who prides himself on being able to support himself as an artist without any additional income, said he'd struggled a little when he came back from Bali after a few jobs fell through. "I had to make a GoFundMe page. I made it a small $1000 goal in order to make this show and pay for all the promotion and everything else that comes with it... and provide gifts to everyone who donated. That really got me through this whole period. I'd like to thank everyone who donated through that.

"Since leaving school, it's not easy, but I haven't had to get a real job since school, so I'm still (earning enough).”